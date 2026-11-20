COIMBATORE: The resumption of vehicle movement between Mettupalayam and Coonoor is likely to be delayed as road restoration after the landslide is still in progress.

Earlier, officials from Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts had decided to reopen the Ghat road to traffic on Friday.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar, along with officials of the state highways department (National Highways wing), inspected the restoration works on Thursday morning.

A massive landslide occurred at Burliyar on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road, along the border of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, on October 23. Restoration works were taken up along a 350-metre stretch on the Coimbatore side and a 50-metre stretch on the Nilgiris side.

After the inspection, the Collector told reporters that the national highways department, with the assistance of other line departments, had removed vulnerable rocks, boulders and loose soil, besides clearing uprooted trees.

He added that vehicle movement would resume only after another inspection to assess whether the road width was adequate for traffic.

"Currently, slope stabilisation works are in progress round the clock.

Nearly 90 per cent of the works have been completed, and it will take another three to four days to finish the remaining, including the stabilisation of crash barriers on the valley side," he said.

A senior official at the state highways department (NH wing) said the road, earlier only 5 to 5.5 metres wide at the landslide-hit stretch in Burliyar, had now been widened to 7.5 to 8 metres. This would allow two heavy vehicles to pass at a time, the official added.