CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ministers and leaders of political parties on Thursday condoled the death of TVK MLA VS Babu. The governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Babu’s bereaved family members, relatives and supporters.

Expressing grief over the death, Vijay, in his message, said, “The sudden demise of VS Babu, who had dedicated himself wholeheartedly to public life and earned the love, support and trust of people from all walks of life through his close rapport with them, is an irreparable loss.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, relatives, friends, TVK cadre, and the people of Kolathur.”

DMK president MK Stalin, who lost to Babu in the 2026 Assembly election from Kolathur, said, “At a time when reports had consistently indicated that his health was improving while he was undergoing treatment in hospital for several days, the sudden news of his demise has come as a shock.”

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, former DMK minister PK Sekar Babu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president Manickam Tagore, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK leader Seeman, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, MMK president MH Jawahirullah, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, among other political leaders expressed condolences.