CHENNAI: V S Babu (75), who passed away on Thursday, had scripted one of the biggest upsets in the state’s electoral history by unseating former Chief Minister M K Stalin on his home turf Kolathur constituency on a TVK ticket. A two-time MLA, Babu was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2006 on a DMK ticket.

For decades, Babu was known in north Chennai’s political circles as “Purasai Babu”, a seasoned grassroots worker of the DMK in the early 2000s who knew every lane and booth from Ayanavaram to Jamalia.

Born in 1951, Babu began his political journey with the Dravidian party. As a school dropout, Babu was one of those rare breed of politicians who mobilised his support through door-to-door connection and deep local networks in Perambur, Sembiyam and Purasawalkam in North Chennai.

He was the DMK’s North Chennai district secretary from the early 2000s till 2011, when the party had just two district units in Chennai – North and South. His grip over the organisation and the local connect in North Chennai saw him rise to the influential post.

The DMK now has 10 party district units in Chennai. His family wielded considerable influence in the party’s local organisation, with his younger brother V S Ravi and nephews V S J Srinivasan and V S J Dinakaran holding key positions in the DMK.

In the 2006 Assembly election, he was fielded from the Purasawalkam constituency and it paid off for the party with Babu securing over 90,000 votes, defeating AIADMK’s Venkatesh Babu.

Following delimitation, Purasawalkam was dissolved and the Kolathur constituency was carved out ahead of the 2011 Assembly polls.

Since party leader and then deputy CM M K Stalin chose to contest from the constituency, Babu was tasked with managing the campaign for Stalin in the newly formed constituency.