CHENNAI: V S Babu (75), who passed away on Thursday, had scripted one of the biggest upsets in the state’s electoral history by unseating former Chief Minister M K Stalin on his home turf Kolathur constituency on a TVK ticket. A two-time MLA, Babu was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2006 on a DMK ticket.
For decades, Babu was known in north Chennai’s political circles as “Purasai Babu”, a seasoned grassroots worker of the DMK in the early 2000s who knew every lane and booth from Ayanavaram to Jamalia.
Born in 1951, Babu began his political journey with the Dravidian party. As a school dropout, Babu was one of those rare breed of politicians who mobilised his support through door-to-door connection and deep local networks in Perambur, Sembiyam and Purasawalkam in North Chennai.
He was the DMK’s North Chennai district secretary from the early 2000s till 2011, when the party had just two district units in Chennai – North and South. His grip over the organisation and the local connect in North Chennai saw him rise to the influential post.
The DMK now has 10 party district units in Chennai. His family wielded considerable influence in the party’s local organisation, with his younger brother V S Ravi and nephews V S J Srinivasan and V S J Dinakaran holding key positions in the DMK.
In the 2006 Assembly election, he was fielded from the Purasawalkam constituency and it paid off for the party with Babu securing over 90,000 votes, defeating AIADMK’s Venkatesh Babu.
Following delimitation, Purasawalkam was dissolved and the Kolathur constituency was carved out ahead of the 2011 Assembly polls.
Since party leader and then deputy CM M K Stalin chose to contest from the constituency, Babu was tasked with managing the campaign for Stalin in the newly formed constituency.
The 2011 election, however, proved a difficult one for the DMK, which faced criticism over the Sri Lankan Tamil issue and the 2G spectrum scam, among others. The party suffered a crushing defeat statewide, and even Stalin had to fight hard to win Kolathur, succeeding by a slender margin of 2,734 votes.
Since the victory margin was narrower than the DMK leadership had anticipated, Babu was stripped of his North Chennai district secretary post, which was handed over to P K Sekar Babu, who then had joined the DMK from the AIADMK. Babu eventually parted ways with the DMK and joined the AIADMK in 2016, remaining in the party’s fold for nearly a decade.
After the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, Babu sided with T T V Dhinakaran before joining the AMMK. He later left the AMMK and returned to the AIADMK in the presence of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Having expected a district secretary’s post, Babu was initially accommodated in the MGR Youth Wing.
Following the AIADMK’s debacle in the 2024 LS polls and a subsequent organisational reshuffle, he was appointed North Chennai district secretary, replacing Venkatesh Babu, whom he had defeated in the Assembly poll 18 years ago.
His tenure, however, was short-lived. During Palaniswami’s visit to Gummidipoondi, Babu was waiting to welcome the AIADMK general secretary at the Madhavaram roundabout when a clash broke out between his supporters and those of a rival faction.
Babu’s men allegedly assaulted a member of the rival camp, resulting in him being stripped of his district secretary post.
Not many expected the septuagenarian to mount a major electoral comeback until February 7, 2026, when he joined actor-politician Vijay’s TVK. Banking on his unmatched familiarity with Kolathur’s electorate, despite the setbacks, Babu made a dramatic political comeback in the 2026 Assembly election, defeating M K Stalin in Kolathur by a margin of 8,795 votes and delivering a major shock to the DMK and national political circles.
According to his 2026 poll affidavit filed with the ECI, he has no pending criminal cases. He declared assets worth Rs 3.67 crore, comprising `37.06 lakh in movable assets and Rs 3.29 crore in immovable properties, with zero liabilities and an annual income of Rs 4.55 lakh.
Babu was married to Parimalam, and the couple has four children. However, nonehas any political affiliations.