VELLORE: A 44-year-old handloom weaver from Gudiyatham in Vellore district attempted self-immolation at the district collectorate on Thursday, alleging that his employer had failed to pay his due wages, leaving him unable to meet even his monthly loan instalments of around Rs 3,000.

The weaver, R Kuzhanthavel, arrived at the collectorate carrying a national flag and attempted to set himself on fire.

Police personnel intervened and prevented him from taking the extreme step. After an enquiry, they escorted him to officials to submit a formal petition.

Kuzhanthavel said he had borrowed money to set up his own loom but was facing severe financial difficulties due to irregular wage payments. He alleged that his employer often paid him less than the amount due. He has been weaving lungis for a private company for the past one-and-a-half years.

The national flag he carried was significant, as Gudiyatham's handloom weavers are widely credited with weaving the flag hoisted at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 1947, following India's Independence. However, the weavers are now struggling to make ends meet due to low wages, he said.

Kuzhanthavel added that several other weavers in the region were facing similar difficulties. "Many of us do not know any other job. I have only studied till Class 5. What else will I do?" he asked.

He said several weavers had quit the profession due to poor wages and moved to other sectors, including hotel jobs.

A petition has been submitted at the collectorate, and the Gudiyatham Tahsildar is enquiring into the issue.