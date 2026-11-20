VILLUPURAM: A 59-year-old headmaster of a government primary school near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing Class 5 students. He was booked under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.

The accused, Thiruvikraman, was arrested amid protests by parents and residents, who gathered outside the school on Thursday morning demanding stringent action against him.

They said his suspension by the education department on Wednesday was inadequate and sought his dismissal from service.

According to sources, the students had brought the alleged harassment to the notice of a teacher, who informed education department officials.

Following an inquiry, the department suspended the headmaster on Wednesday. However, he did not report to school that day and went absconding.

The protesters also demanded the installation of CCTV cameras on the school premises, the appointment of a woman headmistress and counselling for the affected students.

The protest, which began around 10 A.M, led to tension in the village and neighbouring areas.

Speaking to reporters, parents and villagers alleged that the headmaster had threatened to kill the children if they disclosed the incident to anyone. They said the children were too frightened to inform their families and that the parents learnt of the allegations only on Wednesday.

They added that the students remained traumatised and were reluctant to speak about the incident.