VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Union government for refusing to commit to raising the annual family income ceiling for SC and ST students eligible for post-matric scholarships from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Ravikumar had raised the demand in Parliament under Rule 377, seeking a revision of the income limit to enable more students from SC and ST communities to pursue higher education.

Responding to the demand, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said the proposal had been considered, but any revision of the existing income ceiling would require an assessment of its impact on the overall implementation of the scholarship schemes.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to encouraging students from SC and ST communities to pursue higher education through targeted financial assistance under various scholarship schemes.

However, questioning the government's reluctance to revise the limit, Ravikumar pointed out that the annual income ceiling for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation and the creamy layer criterion for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) stood at Rs 8 lakh.

He also claimed that the income ceiling for SC/ST post-matric scholarships had remained unchanged for more than 40 years.

Questioning the government's position, the MP asked whether preventing students from SC and ST communities from accessing higher education was the BJP government's policy.