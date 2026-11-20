CHENNAI: A TVK branch secretary was arrested for allegedly attacking a prospective party entrant with a machete near Kaspapuram in Tambaram on Thursday following a tussle over the ward councillor seat in the upcoming local body election.

The suspect, A Ranjith Kumar (34), is the TVK branch secretary for Ward 2 of Agaramthen. The victim, V Venkatesan (47), a real estate businessman and the husband of Komala Venkatesan, a former independent councillor of the same ward, was planning to join the TVK and preparing to contest the elections, putting him in Ranjith Kumar’s way for the ward councillor seat.

Ranjith Kumar allegedly opposed his entry into the party, insisting existing members be given priority, and also suspected that Venkatesan, who had earlier been associated with the DMK and the AIADMK, was spreading rumours about him among the ward’s residents.

On Thursday morning, he went to confront Venkatesan over the issue, and an argument broke out.

In a fit of rage, Ranjith Kumar allegedly attacked Venkatesan with a machete, injuring him on the head and the left ear. Venkatesan was admitted to a private hospital.

Ranjith Kumar later surrendered at the Selaiyur police station. The police registered a case under Sections 296(b), 109(1) and 351(3) of the BNS and are taking steps to produce him before a court.