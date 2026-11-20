PUDUCHERRY: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will confer degrees on 816 students at the 15th convocation of the JIPMER, Puducherry, on November 21. He will attend the event as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Of the graduates, 592 are from medical and super-speciality courses, while 224 are from nursing and allied health sciences programmes. The recipients include 260 MBBS, 192 MD, 87 MS, 25 DM, nine M.Ch, five PhD, seven PDF, four MDS and three PDCC graduates.

The remaining graduates comprise 90 BSc Nursing, 33 BMLS, 39 BSc Allied Health Sciences, 29 MSc Nursing, 17 Master of Public Health and 16 MSc Allied Health Sciences students. Nadda will also present medals and endowment prizes under 88 categories.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy will attend the event. Jipmer President Dr Chitra Sarkar will preside over the convocation, while director Dr Vir Singh Negi will present the institute's report.