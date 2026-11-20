KRISHNAGIRI: A Principal Subordinate Judge of Hosur filed a complaint against a manager and driver of an omni bus for allegedly verbally abusing him through a call.

According to a police source, the complainant, P Shunmugaraj, principal subordinate judge of Hosur, reportedly booked a ticket via the Red Bus app with Janaki Road Lines on a bus plying from Hosur to Tenkasi.

The bus was scheduled to depart near Hosur Bus Stand at 9 pm last Friday. According to the complaint, the judge waited for more than an hour and made a call to the Red Bus helpline and got connected with the bus driver.

The driver allegedly informed the complainant that the bus had already crossed Krishnagiri, following which a verbal dispute broke out between them; then both the bus manager and driver allegedly verbally abused the complainant.

Shunmugaraj on Wednesday, lodged a complaint at Hosur Town police station and a case was booked under BNS sections 296 (b), 351 (2) and 318 (4). Further probe is on.