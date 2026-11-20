Turning her attention to the state's law and order situation, Kanimozhi launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that crimes against women and cases of missing children had risen alarmingly over the past six months. Tamil Nadu, she said, was increasingly being seen as a "hub of trafficking".

She further alleged that murders and robberies had become routine, pointing to two major narcotics seizures in the state. While claiming that a TVK functionary was directly involved in one case, she referred to another seizure involving 140 kg of narcotics and accused the government of failing to act decisively.

Kanimozhi also alleged that several TVK members were implicated in crimes against women and children, murders and acts of intimidation.

Referring to custodial deaths and an alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker, she questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence and failure to intervene, pointing out that he also holds the police portfolio.

Rejecting ministers' attempts to draw parallels between crime under the present government and the previous DMK regime, Kanimozhi described such comparisons as the "worst possible response".

"You can compare incoming investments and proudly claim that growth and investments are higher in your regime than the previous one. How can anyone compare crimes by saying it happened in that regime and is happening in this one too?" she asked.

While conceding that crimes had also occurred during the DMK's tenure, she maintained that her party's government had responded promptly and taken steps to ensure justice.

Citing a custodial death during the previous DMK regime, she recalled that the then chief minister had personally contacted the victim's family to apologise, while a minister was deputed to ensure that justice was delivered.

"However, the present chief minister, who had then remarked that saying sorry was not needed, is not even willing to say sorry now," she said.

Earlier on Friday, the Madurai District Central Crime Branch (DCB) police conducted searches at Moorthy's residence in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying that reportedly resulted in a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the state exchequer.