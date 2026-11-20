CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo in the matter of recording evidence of witnesses in the divorce case filed by Pramila Srinivasan, estranged wife of Zoho Corporation’s co-founder Sridhar Vembu, as directed by a single judge of the court.

A division bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan on Thursday passed the interim order on the appeals filed by Zoho Corporation and the Vembu siblings challenging the October 30 order of the single judge, who directed the family court judge in Chengalpet to record the evidence of the witnesses.

Calling for records of the case, the bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

Pramila had filed the petition for the divorce and division of matrimonial property in the county court of California, which passed an order on October 2, 2025, issuing Letters Rogatory on recording of evidence.

Subsequently, she moved the Madras High Court praying for appointing an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of the witnesses, including Sridhar Vembu, Radha Vembu, Sekar Vembu and Kumar Vembu, and sharing of certain documents related to the business of Sridhar Vembu, and for sending the records to the California court.

Appearing for one of the appellants, senior counsel PS Raman submitted that Pramila has sought about 40 documents from the company without even knowing the facts of the documents sought for.

She has violated the Hague Service Convention by approaching the HC directly and not through the central government for recording of the evidence of witnesses. She cannot seek a ‘fishing expedition’ by seeking these documents relating to the matrimonial properties, he said.

He added that recording the evidence by examining the witnesses would amount to a ‘pre-trial deposition’, which is not permissible under the Indian law; yet the single judge had permitted it.