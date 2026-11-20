NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam could emerge as a hub for water-based sports, with the state government moving ahead with plans to establish an Olympic Centre of Excellence on 12 acres in the district.

District Sports Officer R Satish Kumar said the proposed centre is part of a wider initiative to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s sports infrastructure and prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The proposed centre will focus on water and coastal sports, although the specific disciplines and facilities are yet to be finalised. Given Nagapattinam’s coastal geography and its talent pool in swimming, sailing, kayaking and also beach volleyball, the centre could help develop the district as one of the specialised destinations for coastal sports, the official said.

He said the district administration is planning to establish the centre near the coastal area of Nambiyar Nagar.

The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department has invited e-tenders to select a consultancy firm to undertake master planning and prepare detailed architectural and structural designs for the proposed centre.

The tender notice, issued on November 16, covers five Olympic Centres of Excellence proposed across the state, in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam and Paramakudi, spread across a combined land area of 64.5 acres. Of this, Nagapattinam has been allotted 12 acres.