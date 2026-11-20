NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam could emerge as a hub for water-based sports, with the state government moving ahead with plans to establish an Olympic Centre of Excellence on 12 acres in the district.
District Sports Officer R Satish Kumar said the proposed centre is part of a wider initiative to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s sports infrastructure and prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games.
The proposed centre will focus on water and coastal sports, although the specific disciplines and facilities are yet to be finalised. Given Nagapattinam’s coastal geography and its talent pool in swimming, sailing, kayaking and also beach volleyball, the centre could help develop the district as one of the specialised destinations for coastal sports, the official said.
He said the district administration is planning to establish the centre near the coastal area of Nambiyar Nagar.
The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department has invited e-tenders to select a consultancy firm to undertake master planning and prepare detailed architectural and structural designs for the proposed centre.
The tender notice, issued on November 16, covers five Olympic Centres of Excellence proposed across the state, in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam and Paramakudi, spread across a combined land area of 64.5 acres. Of this, Nagapattinam has been allotted 12 acres.
According to the 2026-27 policy note of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, the Olympic Centres of Excellence will induct sportspersons demonstrating exceptional performance.
Nagapattinam has already taken steps towards developing a talent pool in coastal sports. The Nagapattinam Yacht Club, in collaboration with the Royal Madras Yacht Club and the district administration, has been providing sailing training to schoolchildren in the port.
Six of the 16 students who underwent training were selected to participate in the FOTNA Cup in September 2026.
In October 2025, around 50 children aged between 10 and 17, mostly from fishing communities, received introductory training in sea kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding at Nagapattinam New Beach under the Grom Quest programme.