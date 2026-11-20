MADURAI: Lack of electricity connection at the newly inaugurated Rs10.3-crore wholesale onion market inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on November 18 inside the Mattuthavani Vegetable Market in Madurai has left traders in the dark.

Speaking to TNIE, Mattuthavani Central Market All Traders Association president N Chinnamayan said traders were delighted when the construction of the new facility was completed last week and were also happy to receive allotment of individual shops, with 71 of the 76 shops allotted so far.

“Though the shops have sturdy doors and windows to ensure safety, traders are upset that there are no electricity connections inside the individual units.

While some shops measure around 1,000 sq ft, others range between 500 and 700 sq ft. When the Mattuthavani Market opened in 2010, traders who shifted their businesses from the city found electricity connections readily available,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNPDCL officials said they had not received any applications seeking electricity connections. “We are ready to provide power connections, as the facility falls within the city limits.

However, we have not received any applications from either the corporation or the traders who have been allotted shops,” a TNPDCL official said.

A city corporation official said no norms had been formulated by the PWD for the current project, the corporation had handled the entire work. “We have asked the traders to fill out fresh applications from TNPDCL.

The corporation will provide its approval by affixing its seal, with the service connection registered in the name of the corporation commissioner,” the official said.

Meanwhile, corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar said he would look into the issue and take appropriate action.