CHENNAI: While welcoming the school education department’s recent decision to increase physical education (PE) periods in government and government-aided schools to five a week for classes 1 to 10 from the earlier three, teachers say the announcement would make little impact without adequate staff and infrastructure.

A case in point is a government-aided school in Ayanavaram in Chennai where the street outside doubles up as a playground, with the PE teacher barricading both ends to allow students to play.

With no campus playground and only one PE teacher to supervise a large number of students, combining classes to accommodate additional periods poses safety concerns.

Teachers said that without a clear plan to address such gaps, the announcement risked remaining an exercise on paper. They urged the department authorities to set a timeline for filling vacancies and improving infrastructure.

The headmaster of a Madurai government higher secondary school, where one PE teacher is expected to cater to around 1,300 students, told TNIE, “If we have to conduct PE classes for all 40 sections, we would need to allot around 120 periods a week to the teacher against 28, which is the norm. Even if we combine classes, there are limitations.

The first period and the two periods when the sun is harsh cannot be used for physical activities. When we combine several classes in a few suitable periods, the teacher cannot concentrate on any particular group.”

The problem begins at the primary level. Of the 37,000 government schools, around 24,000 are primary schools without dedicated PE teachers. Only around 100 PE teachers are posted in nearly 9,000 middle schools, according to the Graduate Physical Education Teachers’ Association.

“This essentially means children receive little or no structured PE until they are 13 years old,” said association state president R Jayadevan.