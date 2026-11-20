PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry will expand mobile therapy services to more rural areas and strengthen screening and referral mechanisms to ensure early identification and treatment of developmental delays among children, Minister for Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare VP Sivakolundhu said on Thursday.

Participating in the two-day national-level conference ‘Samaveshi Niti Sankalp’, organised by the union ministry of social justice and empowerment in New Delhi on November 19, the Minister outlined the Union Territory’s existing initiatives and future plans under the theme ‘Early Intervention and Reduction of Disability Burden’.

He said around 40 to 60 children receive special care and treatment every day at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) functioning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital.

Mobile therapy units, operated in collaboration with a voluntary organisation, are also providing services to children in rural and underserved areas. Anganwadi workers and ASHAs are being trained to identify developmental delays early and refer children to appropriate medical centres.

As part of its future action plan, the government proposes to strengthen coordination among the health, education, social welfare, and women and child development departments. It also plans to establish time-bound referral and continuous monitoring mechanisms, linking Anganwadi centres with hospitals.

Screening of all children below six years for developmental delays will be strengthened, while mobile therapy units will be extended to more primary health centres and rural areas. An integrated digital database will also be developed to monitor screening, treatment and follow-up services.

The minister further proposed upgrading the helpline for persons with disabilities into an integrated service centre and increasing the number of rehabilitation professionals, including special educators and therapists.

Emphasising the importance of parental training, caregiver counselling and community awareness programmes, Sivakolundhu said the government aimed to strengthen community-based interventions and make Puducherry a model Union Territory in early intervention services.