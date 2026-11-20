RAMANATHAPURAM: A man was arrested along with his father and sister on Thursday after his prematurely delivered baby girl was buried in the backyard of his house at Sambai near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

While the mother of the newborn told reporters on Thursday that her sister-in-law placed the newborn inside a shopping bag and buried it as the couple already had a daughter, the district Superintendent of Police, D Hari Kiran Prasad, said that it was not a case of female infanticide.

According to Dr Nagarajan, joint director of health services (JDHS), the newborn’s body has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram for an autopsy. The post-mortem report will establish whether the baby was stillborn or buried alive, he said.

A case has been registered against K Nagapandi (30), wife Loganandhini (24), father Krishnan (66), and sister Muneeswari (36) for conducting a home delivery without informing the authorities and burying the infant without following prescribed procedures.

Police said that during the seventh month of her second pregnancy, Loganandhini experienced sudden pain on the morning of November 17. At 11 pm, her sister-in-law, Muneeswari, allegedly assisted her in childbirth and cut her umbilical cord using scissors.

According to Dr Nagarajan, the couple’s first child was born at a private hospital in October 2024 and the family did not register her second pregnancy at any hospital. Loganandhini had not received any antenatal care.