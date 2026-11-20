SALEM: With traffic congestion worsening on Salem's arterial roads and key junctions, the long-pending demand for an Outer Ring Road (ORR) has once again come into focus, with residents and industry representatives urging the central and state governments to expedite the proposal.

The project is expected to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling between major cities without having to enter Salem city, thereby easing pressure on city's roads.

The first phase of the proposed project is the western corridor, which is expected to connect Salem Airport at Kamalapuram with Mallur. The proposed alignment passes through Semmandapatti, Omalur, KR Thoppur, Elampillai, Kakkapalayam, Attayampatti, Keeranur and Minnakal towards Namakkal.

The need for the project has become more pressing as Salem continues to experience increasing traffic, particularly during weekends and festive seasons. Kondalampatti and Seelanaickenpatti have emerged as major congestion points, making it difficult for vehicles to enter and exit the city.

With three national highways connecting through Salem, a large number of vehicles travelling towards Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Cochin and other destinations have to pass through the city, adding to the burden on its roads.

S Krishna Kumar, a Salem resident, said an outer ring road was essential as the construction of several flyovers had not fully addressed the city's traffic problem. "Even vehicles travelling between cities such as Bengaluru and Coimbatore have to enter Salem and pass through its busy roads to reach their destinations.

This has kept traffic concentrated within the city despite the flyovers. An outer ring road would allow such vehicles to bypass Salem and should be implemented at the earliest," he said.