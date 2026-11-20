MADURAI: Police personnel from the District Crime Branch (DCB), Madurai rural limits, are conducting raids at four locations in connection with two cases registered against former DMK minister P Moorthy for alleged illegal quarrying.

Details of the two FIRs emerged only during the raids, with the former minister named as an accused in both cases. The former minister has been operating quarries in Madurai district, particularly in Sathiravellapatti, where minerals were allegedly extracted beyond the permissible limits and from poromboke land.

Following inspections by revenue and geology and mining department officials, the alleged violations were confirmed, leading to the registration of cases against him and others. According to the police, the illegal quarrying caused a loss of around Rs 5.5 crore to the government.

The raids are part of the ongoing investigation, with searches also being conducted at the former minister's residence in Iyer Bungalow, within Madurai city limits, to gather further evidence.

To prevent any untoward incidents, heavy police security has been deployed in front of the locations being raided, where cadres of the former ruling party have gathered.