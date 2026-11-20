THOOTHUKUDI: The victims of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation on May 22, 2018 have appealed to revoke the 2022 government order restricting criminal action against the police officers responsible for opening fire at civilians.
The successive state governments had refused to take criminal action as recommended by the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission in its report to the state government in 2022.
The Commission had recommended criminal action against 17 policemen, including the then-Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Yadav, for acts of omission and commission.
It also suggested departmental action against then-Collector Venkatesh for his abdication of responsibility, besides departmental action and other actions against three special executive magistrates (deputy tahsildars) who ordered gunfire.
Following the submission of the Commission’s final report, the then-DMK government issued a G.O. dated October 17, 2022 consisting of four Terms of Reference (ToR). While ToR 1 and 2 dealt with the law and order issues and firing, the third ToR recommended departmental and criminal action against 17 police officials and departmental action against three revenue officials.
Accordingly, the government accepted the recommendations of the Commission stated in ToR 1 and 2, and partially accepted the third ToR only to initiate departmental action against the officers and limited the compensation to Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
Speaking to TNIE, advocate J Michael Anto Jeeenious said the G.O. protects the police officers who are indicted by the inquiry commission. The TVK government must cancel it and initiate criminal action against the 17 police officers, he said.
The TVK government had extended Rs 50 lakh as against the G.O., limiting the compensation to Rs 25 lakh, he pointed out. The government of Edapadi K Palaniswami had extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh in 2018, and his successor MK Stalin sanctioned an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation in 2021. Recently, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay disbursed Rs 25 lakh.
The Commission had recommended financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the kin of deceased victims and Rs 10 lakh for injured victims.
Activist M Krishnamoorthy stated that the successive governments are focussing only on extending monetary assistance to the victims. However, real justice can be rendered to the victims only if the indicted cops are brought before the book of law, he said.
A kin of the deceased victim said the TVK government, which questioned the DMK regime over nil action on police officers, must register an FIR against those indicted.
The G.O. on initiating departmental action against the erring police officers must be revoked, and criminal action should be mooted against the police personnel accused of opening fire, so that the victims, including the kin of the deceased, and the injured victims will get justice, she said.