THOOTHUKUDI: The victims of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation on May 22, 2018 have appealed to revoke the 2022 government order restricting criminal action against the police officers responsible for opening fire at civilians.

The successive state governments had refused to take criminal action as recommended by the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission in its report to the state government in 2022.

The Commission had recommended criminal action against 17 policemen, including the then-Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Yadav, for acts of omission and commission.

It also suggested departmental action against then-Collector Venkatesh for his abdication of responsibility, besides departmental action and other actions against three special executive magistrates (deputy tahsildars) who ordered gunfire.

Following the submission of the Commission’s final report, the then-DMK government issued a G.O. dated October 17, 2022 consisting of four Terms of Reference (ToR). While ToR 1 and 2 dealt with the law and order issues and firing, the third ToR recommended departmental and criminal action against 17 police officials and departmental action against three revenue officials.

Accordingly, the government accepted the recommendations of the Commission stated in ToR 1 and 2, and partially accepted the third ToR only to initiate departmental action against the officers and limited the compensation to Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Speaking to TNIE, advocate J Michael Anto Jeeenious said the G.O. protects the police officers who are indicted by the inquiry commission. The TVK government must cancel it and initiate criminal action against the 17 police officers, he said.