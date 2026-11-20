TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector V Nallasivan on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against households and institutions that fail to install and maintain rainwater harvesting structures, stressing the need to conserve water and recharge groundwater.

He was speaking after flagging off a rainwater harvesting awareness rally at Madhanur, in which more than 505 students took part. The campaign will cover 208 village panchayats across six unions.

The collector also reviewed the status of rainwater harvesting structures in government offices, Anganwadi centres, government schools and colleges across the village panchayats.

He said every household, government office, educational institution, commercial establishment and factory must install and properly maintain rainwater harvesting structures.

Existing structures should be cleared of blockages and repaired to ensure effective collection of rainwater.

In rural areas, he stressed the need to create awareness among residents about maintaining ponds, tanks, lakes and water supply channels to ensure the smooth flow of water into water bodies.

Urging households to use rainwater to recharge groundwater instead of letting it go to waste, Nallasivan said the initiative would help meet future drinking water needs and reduce the impact of drought.