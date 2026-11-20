TIRUPATTUR: A 45-year-old migrant worker from Bihar sustained serious head injuries after falling from a height of around 15 to 20 feet while fitting decorative lights at a newly opened textile shop on Krishnagiri Road in Tirupattur on Thursday afternoon. He was allegedly made to work without adequate safety equipment.

The injured man, Indardev, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar, was fixing lights on the shop's front portico when he lost his balance and fell from a stool.

He suffered severe head injuries and was initially admitted to the Tirupattur Government Headquarters Hospital, where he remained unconscious and received intensive treatment.

He was later referred to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital, police said.

According to police, the shop management had not provided him with basic safety equipment such as a helmet or safety harness. The textile shop had opened recently after Diwali, and Indardev had joined work only a few days ago.

Police said no complaint had been received from the worker's side so far.