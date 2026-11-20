COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide at the railway level crossing near Semmandampalayam in Tiruppur at the same spot where her father had died in a train accident a few months ago. The girl was reportedly grieving her father's demise and took the extreme step unable to overcome the shock.

The deceased student, Sadhana, was from Semmandampalayam in Tiruppur. Her mother Janaki works as a teacher at a private school near Mangalam. Sadhana was studying in Class 12 at the same school where her mother works.

Sadhana's school is about 2 km from her home, and she used to cross the railway track near her house every day to go to school. Her father Karthik used to accompany her across the track every morning and drop her off.

A few months ago, Karthik was killed in after being hit by a train while returning after dropping Sadhana off at school. According to sources, Sadhana was shattered by the sudden death of her father.

On Wednesday evening, Sadhana, while on her way home from school, allegedly went to the same spot where her father had died, stood near the track and took her life, police said.

Upon information, the Tiruppur Railway Police rushed to the spot, recovered her body and sent it to the Tiruppur Government Hospital for postmortem examination. The railway police have filed a case and are investigating.

The mother of the deceased, Janaki, who had lost her husband in a train accident six months ago, has now also lost her only daughter.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)