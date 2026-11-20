CHENNAI: The TVK government, which has promised uninterrupted power supply, is facing a major challenge in meeting the state’s electricity demand during the upcoming extended summer due to the El Nino effect, with efforts to procure additional power falling short of requirements.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited told TNIE that the utility had floated short-term power procurement tenders four times earlier to meet the state’s additional requirements.

However, all four tenders were cancelled due to high tariffs and inadequate response from power generators.

“In the fifth tender, though companies quoted tariffs ranging from Rs 9-Rs 20/unit, we could not secure the required quantity of power,” the official said.

Despite floating tenders to procure 17,000 MW of round-the-clock power for the January-June period next year, private power generators have offered to supply only 5,311 MW (31%).

Adding to the concern, another senior official said the projected evening peak power deficit was expected to rise sharply from 1,388 MW in January to 5,544 MW in April. The deficit was estimated at 3,987 MW in May and 4,796 MW in June.

“The projected deficit is a matter of concern, as it could affect power supply to domestic consumers, industries and the agricultural sector during the peak summer months,” the official said.

TNPDCL has also stepped up efforts to procure 3,000 MW through fresh long-term power purchase agreements for five years from March 2027.