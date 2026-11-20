CHENNAI: The state government has incorporated the Tamil Nadu Mineral Resources Development Corporation (TNMRDC) as a state-owned public sector company to develop and utilise the state’s mineral resources.

The corporation’s proposed activities include the mining and processing of beach sand minerals and rare earth-bearing minerals, mineral extraction, import of minerals, marketing and sale of mineral products, among others.

With the state government considering reopening river sand quarries at 10 to 12 locations that were shut following Enforcement Directorate raids in September 2023 over alleged tax evasion and illegal sand mining, the TNMRDC is also likely to be authorised to sell river sand and M-sand.

However, sources said a final decision on including sand sales in the corporation’s activities is yet to be taken.

The Geology and Mining department will hold a 90% stake in the PSU, with the remaining 10% held by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), under the Industries department, revealed the recent G.O. Officials said the corporation’s scope of business is being finalised and will be notified shortly.

A senior official said the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, mandates that mining of atomic minerals be undertaken only by companies owned by the union or state governments.

“The TNMRDC is also likely to be permitted to undertake beach sand mineral mining to explore untapped potential in the extraction of beach sand minerals, including garnet and other valuable minerals,” the official said.

The official added the extraction of rare earth-bearing minerals from coastal areas could be carried out without drilling, unlike conventional stone quarrying.

“After extraction, the mined-out areas will be backfilled with material free of atomic minerals such as monazite, and the original topography will be restored,” the official said.