CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned 1,604 civic infrastructure projects including road improvement, drinking-water supply upgrades, parks and crematoriums in municipalities, corporations and town panchayats at a combined cost of Rs 386.91 crore under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) for 2026-27.
The projects were approved by the Common Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee at its second meeting on October 27 and administrative sanctions were issued through two orders dated November 18 by additional chief secretary (MAWS) Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who heads the panel.
The 12 water supply projects account for Rs 247.87 crore, nearly two-thirds of the sanctioned amount. Of this, Rs 42.19 crore will go towards improving the existing supply system in Cumbum and Rs 36.41 crore for the same in Cuddalore, while the remaining Rs 169.27 crore will fund 10 schemes in town panchayats such as Marudhur, Nangavaram, Swamimalai and Sirugamani.
Of the total projects, 730 will be implemented in municipalities and corporations other than Chennai at a cost of Rs 132.33 crore.
These include the renewal of 469 bitumen-topped roads covering 90 km, 199 cement-concrete roads spanning 21 km and 21 interlocking paver-block roads in Gobichettypalayam besides 39 parks at Rs 6.64 crore.
The mission will contribute Rs 119.10 crore with the urban local bodies bearing the remaining Rs 13.23 crore.
In town panchayats, 874 projects have been sanctioned at Rs 254.58 crore. These include the conversion of 112 earthen roads into bitumen-topped ones and 132 into cement-concrete roads, the renewal of 140 BT and 467 CC roads, 10 water-supply projects, seven gasifier crematoriums at Rs 12.45 crore and six parks. The government will provide Rs 235.31 crore for these projects, while the local bodies will contribute Rs 19.26 crore.
The CMIUDM, announced in the 2026-27 Budget, is a five-year mission with an estimated outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore that brings drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management, roads and urban greening under one framework. In the first round of approvals for which orders were issued on October 28, the government cleared 2,880 works worth Rs 376.65 crore.