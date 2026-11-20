CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned 1,604 civic infrastructure projects including road improvement, drinking-water supply upgrades, parks and crematoriums in municipalities, corporations and town panchayats at a combined cost of Rs 386.91 crore under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) for 2026-27.

The projects were approved by the Common Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee at its second meeting on October 27 and administrative sanctions were issued through two orders dated November 18 by additional chief secretary (MAWS) Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who heads the panel.

The 12 water supply projects account for Rs 247.87 crore, nearly two-thirds of the sanctioned amount. Of this, Rs 42.19 crore will go towards improving the existing supply system in Cumbum and Rs 36.41 crore for the same in Cuddalore, while the remaining Rs 169.27 crore will fund 10 schemes in town panchayats such as Marudhur, Nangavaram, Swamimalai and Sirugamani.

Of the total projects, 730 will be implemented in municipalities and corporations other than Chennai at a cost of Rs 132.33 crore.

These include the renewal of 469 bitumen-topped roads covering 90 km, 199 cement-concrete roads spanning 21 km and 21 interlocking paver-block roads in Gobichettypalayam besides 39 parks at Rs 6.64 crore.

The mission will contribute Rs 119.10 crore with the urban local bodies bearing the remaining Rs 13.23 crore.