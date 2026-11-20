CHENNAI: V S Babu, the TVK MLA who stunned Tamil Nadu politics earlier this year by defeating then-Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur, passed away on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest.

He was 75. Babu had been in intensive care at Chennai’s MGM Healthcare Hospital since September 9, battling a prolonged respiratory illness.

A former DMK legislator, he scripted one of the biggest upsets of the April 2026 Assembly elections, by defeating the DMK president by 8,795 votes to end Stalin’s 15-year hold on the constituency.

Babu’s death sets the stage for another bypoll in TN, raising the number of vacancies in the Assembly to six. It has also reduced the TVK’s strength in the 234-member House from 109 to 108.

Kolathur bypoll would be the eighth including Madurantakam and Dharapuram where TVK won with AIADMK defectors since the new government came to power.

Kolathur, which is also the first vacancy following the death of a sitting MLA since the TVK came to power, assumes considerable political significance as it presents the DMK an opportunity to reclaim the constituency which had been closely associated with Stalin’s political journey since he first won the seat in 2011.

The new government faces the prospect of defending multiple seats, while the DMK that came a close second in the two by-polls looks to turn the contests into an opportunity to regain electoral momentum.

While sources associated with the DMK leadership said that party leader MK Stalin is unlikely to contest the Kolathur by-polls, a TVK functionary told this paper that there is a possibility of a Babu’s family member contesting the by-poll.

“A victory would offer the DMK a symbolic boost following a setback in the Assembly elections” a DMK leader said.