CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested two more people, Ashok (32) and Mallu (44), both from North India, in connection with the alleged siphoning of Rs 22.3 crore from a Tamil Nadu government bank account, bringing the total number of arrests to nine.

Police sources said the two were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

The money was meant for the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant Scheme, aimed at strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure. It was maintained in a centralised account of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at CIT Nagar in Chennai.

According to the police, cybercriminals misused the login credentials of officials from Keelaiyur in Nagapattinam, Mandapam in Ramanathapuram, and Dharapuram in Tiruppur districts to carry out 46 fraudulent online transactions between October 12 and 30.

The funds were transferred to 25 bank accounts and subsequently routed through thousands of money mule accounts.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had earlier arrested seven account holders from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. All of them were private company employees who allegedly allowed fraudsters to use their bank accounts in return for commissions.

A special team has been formed to trace others who provided their bank accounts for the transactions.

Efforts are also under way to recover the siphoned money and identify the mastermind behind the fraud.