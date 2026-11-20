TIRUPATTUR : Around 30 residents of Chinna Kommeswaram near Ambur staged a protest in front of the Madhanur Block Development Office (BDO) on Thursday, demanding the construction of a new overhead water tank (OHT), six months after the existing 30,000-litre tank was demolished without alternative arrangements.

They said around 150 families were now receiving drinking water only on alternate days.

Chinna Kommeswaram, which comes under Madhanur union, has around 150 families. The residents alleged that officials demolished the tank without prior notice and laid water pipelines at only one or two points on the street, forcing people to queue up for water.

The shortage has led to frequent quarrels among residents, with some disputes even reaching the police station.

Despite repeated representations to officials, no action was taken, the protesters alleged. They staged a dharna at the office entrance for over five hours and withdrew it after the BDO arrived around noon and assured them that a new OHT would be constructed.

Speaking to TNIE, the Madhanur BDO said the old tank was demolished as its structure had deteriorated.

A proposal for a new OHT had been submitted under NABARD funding, and work would begin within a month, the BDO added.