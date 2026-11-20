VILLUPURAM: Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman on Thursday directed officials to identify suitable locations for planting saplings, ensure their proper maintenance and take measures to increase green cover across the district.

Chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, the collector assessed various schemes implemented by the Forest Department and measures taken to protect the environment. He stressed the need to ensure the survival and growth of planted saplings rather than merely focusing on plantation targets.

Reviewing activities under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, he instructed officials to monitor sapling growth, upload geo-tagging details on the designated application and provide adequate protection to the plants. He also called for greater public awareness of the importance of tree planting.

The meeting also discussed measures to mitigate the environmental impact of climate change, conserve natural resources and water bodies, and promote eco-friendly practices, according to an official release.

Officials were instructed to protect lakes, ponds and other wetlands while preserving their natural features, aquatic life and biodiversity. Plans to establish new nature parks, improve existing ones and promote native plant species were also reviewed.

The implementation of the Namo Vanam scheme and initiatives to expand green cover also came up for discussion.

The collector called for involving school and college students, voluntary organisations and the public in environmental conservation efforts. He urged all departments to coordinate their activities to ensure a clean environment and conserve natural resources for future generations.