CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition on Friday filed by former health minister C Vijaya Baskar praying for the court to declare certain entries in the Schedule to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (COTPA) Act, 2003, as ‘unconstitutional’ and consequently quash the Gutkha scam case pending against him in the special court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai.
“By camouflaging, the challenge to the (Gutkha Scam) case is combined with the prayer to declare the entries as ultra vires. You can’t camouflage and join together both the reliefs and ask for it,” said the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, when the ex-minister’s plea came up for hearing on Friday. The bench added the petitioner can file separate petitions seeking both the reliefs.
The CBI registered the FIR in 2018 against 26 persons, including the then ministers C Vijaya Baskar (currently with TVK) and PV Ramana, retired IPS officers TK Rajendran and S George, along with state and central government officers for allegedly accepting bribes from Gutkha manufacturers to permit them to sell the banned tobacco products. Vijaya Baskar was arraigned as the sixteenth accused.
Vijaya Baskar had prayed for the court to declare entries in Schedule to Section 3 (P) r/w Section 2 (p)- more particularly, Entry No 6- Chewing tobacco, Entry No 8-Pan Masala and Entry No 9-Gutkha of the COTPA as unconstitutional, ultra vires, invalid in law and opposed to public health, safety and policy. These entries have led the states to ban Gutkha and tobacco laced Pan Masala under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) as they fall under food products.
The petition stated that the FSSAI enacted three years after COTPA, contains under section 89 thereof, an express overriding provision in respect of all other laws for the time being. The continued classification of Chewing Tobacco, Pan Masala and Gutkha exclusively as tobacco products under Entry 6, 8 and 9 of the Schedule to COTPA is rendered unconstitutional.
Upon the bench’s caution on Friday that it would dismiss the petition, the counsel sought to withdraw it. Subsequently, the bench dismissed it as withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh petition.