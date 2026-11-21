CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition on Friday filed by former health minister C Vijaya Baskar praying for the court to declare certain entries in the Schedule to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (COTPA) Act, 2003, as ‘unconstitutional’ and consequently quash the Gutkha scam case pending against him in the special court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai.

“By camouflaging, the challenge to the (Gutkha Scam) case is combined with the prayer to declare the entries as ultra vires. You can’t camouflage and join together both the reliefs and ask for it,” said the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, when the ex-minister’s plea came up for hearing on Friday. The bench added the petitioner can file separate petitions seeking both the reliefs.

The CBI registered the FIR in 2018 against 26 persons, including the then ministers C Vijaya Baskar (currently with TVK) and PV Ramana, retired IPS officers TK Rajendran and S George, along with state and central government officers for allegedly accepting bribes from Gutkha manufacturers to permit them to sell the banned tobacco products. Vijaya Baskar was arraigned as the sixteenth accused.