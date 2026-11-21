CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the dismissal of two petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 tmcft of water, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday once again urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute, pass resolutions and take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DMK president asked what the CM has done to establish Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery water and what plans he has to safeguard the standing crops. “The extent of Kuruvai paddy cultivation area dropped by 94%. Farmers have been forced to buy water for irrigation,” he said in his social media post.

The former CM also asked when Vijay would announce relief assistance to the farmers and also a full waiver of crop loans. He urged the CM to respond to the tears of the farmers instead of shirking his responsibilities and enjoying the comforts of power with zero accountability.

Reacting to the development, MP and AIADMK lawyers wing secretary IS Inbadurai also questioned why the TVK government had rushed to approach the Supreme Court instead of exerting appropriate pressure on the Karnataka government through the Cauvery Water Management Authority to secure Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of water in accordance with the top court’s final verdict.

In a social media post, Inbadurai asked why the government is undermining the Cauvery rights secured through arduous legal struggle by former CM J Jayalalithaa.