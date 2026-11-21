TIRUCHY: The crematorium at Oyamari remains closed for the last four months as councillors of the Tiruchy Corporation want the civic body to reverse its decision to hand it over to a not-for-profit organisation.

According to sources, in June 2026. the corporation passed a resolution to privatise maintenance of the crematorium to a Coimbatore-based organisation. Subsequently, several councillors and the CPM opposed it. Unable to break the impasse, the crematorium has remained shut since then under the pretext of carrying out maintenance work.

Sources said, in 2025, the corporation spent Rs 58 lakh on renovating and grading the three-acre gasifier facility. After the row, it was closed in the first week of July allegedly due to a burner malfunction.

The closure has forced residents of Chinthamani, Odathurai, Sanjeev Nagar, Andal Street, Babu Road, EB Road and Gandhi Market, to take bodies to other crematoriums at Konakarai, Karumandapam and Ambedkar Nagar.

L Karunanidhi, a resident of Sanjeev Nagar, said, “ Transporting a body to another crematorium is difficult, especially during a time of grief. The Corporation should resolve the issue without delay.”

Another resident, V Murugesan from Chinthamani, said, “We do not understand why the crematorium has remained closed for months in the name of maintenance. Someone should take responsibility for reopening it.”

When contacted, a Corporation official claimed that maintenance work was under way. The matter will be discussed during next week’s council meeting.