A book wrongly credited to eminent economist Jean Drèze has been found in a public library in Madurai. The book, Democracy and People's Rights in the Contemporary World, published by Phoenix Publishing House, is among the dubious publications at the centre of the library procurement scam that has become a major scandal in Tamil Nadu.
Drèze is said to have stated he didn't write the book. That in itself raises the question of whether his name was used without his knowledge or consent.
The TN Library Procurement Scam came to light on 6th November 2026 when the well-known Tamil writer Perumal Murugan exposed a number of questionable publications at the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore. He wrote about it in an article in the online magazine Sindhai titled '(Periyar) Arivulagathil Periya Oozhal' (A Major Scam at Periyar Arivulagam).
In his article, Murugan described what he'd found in the Tamil section of the newly opened library. His main gripe was that the library was full of expensive, poor-quality books with a lot of made-up history, dubious authorship and a fair bit of AI-generated content.
He found around 1,800 books published by Agalvilakku Publishing House. The list was absolutely dreadful, full of factual errors, made-up author names and completely bogus ISBNs.
The scam is allegedly the supply of AI-generated and plagiarised books, fake authorship and inflated prices to government libraries (including the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai).
As per the FIR filed by the DVAC the procurement process was allegedly rigged in that titles which had not in fact been recommended by the expert committees were introduced. Of the approximately 26,000 titles which had been recommended, further titles were allegedly introduced without any supporting documentation.
Two publishers (Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications) associated with publisher R. Mohan are reportedly the subject of an investigation. The FIR is in relation to payments of approximately Rs 1.74 crore to these publishers. Around 70,674 books are reportedly being pulled from libraries across the state for inspection.
Describing the revelations as just the tip of the iceberg, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan reportedly said the irregularities in the present book procurement system would be sorted out and a transparent system put in place.
The Minister says the purchase of these extremely dubious books started in December 2025 and went on until March 2026 when the DMK was in power.
Drawing on the Baker & Taylor library scandals in the US and the Kwazulu-Natal procurement scandals, the Minister said this was a case of unprecedented corruption in the procurement of books for public libraries and that it was the previous DMK government that was to blame.
The DMK have of course dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and are calling for an inquiry.
The DVAC took Mohan into custody on the 17th November and five library and departmental staff were suspended in relation to the irregularities.
The staff in question have apparently just been carrying out the instructions of their bosses. Of course that leads us to the next question: will the probe go any further up the management chain?
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a full inquiry into the process of procurement and the role of the officials concerned. The Government is also reportedly in the process of cancelling the existing procurement orders and is in the process of working out a transparent procurement policy which will be developed in consultation with the scholars and the publishers.
It's a total assault on administrative accountability. Public money has been misused and the expert committees in question have clearly done nothing at all to prevent the publication of questionable material in the government libraries. The inquiry has to establish who is to blame, who has gained and most importantly whether those at the top of the administrative structure will also be held to account.