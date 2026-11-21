A book wrongly credited to eminent economist Jean Drèze has been found in a public library in Madurai. The book, Democracy and People's Rights in the Contemporary World, published by Phoenix Publishing House, is among the dubious publications at the centre of the library procurement scam that has become a major scandal in Tamil Nadu.

Drèze is said to have stated he didn't write the book. That in itself raises the question of whether his name was used without his knowledge or consent.

The TN Library Procurement Scam came to light on 6th November 2026 when the well-known Tamil writer Perumal Murugan exposed a number of questionable publications at the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore. He wrote about it in an article in the online magazine Sindhai titled '(Periyar) Arivulagathil Periya Oozhal' (A Major Scam at Periyar Arivulagam).

In his article, Murugan described what he'd found in the Tamil section of the newly opened library. His main gripe was that the library was full of expensive, poor-quality books with a lot of made-up history, dubious authorship and a fair bit of AI-generated content.

He found around 1,800 books published by Agalvilakku Publishing House. The list was absolutely dreadful, full of factual errors, made-up author names and completely bogus ISBNs.

The scam is allegedly the supply of AI-generated and plagiarised books, fake authorship and inflated prices to government libraries (including the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai).

As per the FIR filed by the DVAC the procurement process was allegedly rigged in that titles which had not in fact been recommended by the expert committees were introduced. Of the approximately 26,000 titles which had been recommended, further titles were allegedly introduced without any supporting documentation.

Two publishers (Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications) associated with publisher R. Mohan are reportedly the subject of an investigation. The FIR is in relation to payments of approximately Rs 1.74 crore to these publishers. Around 70,674 books are reportedly being pulled from libraries across the state for inspection.