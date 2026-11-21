TIRUCHY: Foreign language proficiency is becoming a popular additional qualification among engineering students in Tiruchy, especially those seeking jobs abroad. Japanese and German are leading this trend as companies look for engineers with multilingual skills, leading both government colleges and private institutes to expand their language training.

Anna University Regional Campus, Tiruchy, plans to introduce offline foreign language classes for final-year students from the next semester. The courses, currently offered online, cover German, Japanese, French and Korean. Language experts will be appointed for a course if at least 25 students enrol, a senior university official said.

At Srirangam Government College of Engineering, foreign languages are offered as electives in the first and third years during the odd semesters. Students can access the courses through the SWAYAM online platform. However, feedback from students has highlighted the need for in-person instruction to improve their learning experience.

The growing employment prospects are also reflected in campus recruitment. According to university officials, around 15 to 20 students from Anna University Regional Campus secured jobs in Japanese companies last year. Recruitment opportunities have continued this year, with companies seeking engineering and MCA graduates.

For students, however, basic proficiency may no longer be sufficient to stand out in an increasingly competitive recruitment process. T Kaviarasu, a second-year MCA student at Anna University Regional Campus, said the requirements for Japanese language proficiency had become more demanding.