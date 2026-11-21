CHENNAI: As the state steps up efforts to build a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, French technology company Dassault Systemes SolidWorks is looking to deepen its engagement with the state’s startup community, offering access to advanced engineering design, simulation and product development platforms to help hardware ventures move from prototypes to commercial production.

Speaking to TNIE V Rama Krishnan, director of SolidWorks and mainstream Innovation along with Suchit Jain, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Dassault Systemes SolidWorks, said, “We already have onboarded 500 startups and in the next two months, we plan to add another 50 start-ups.” He said of these, 40% are from Tamil Nadu. The company is soon looking to deepen its engagement with the IIT Madras startup ecosystem through a proposed revision of its existing MoU with the institute’s incubation cell soon. The arrangement is expected to provide startups access to its SolidWorks and 3DEXPERIENCE platforms, which are used for product design, simulation, validation and manufacturing.

“We have had a long relationship with IIT Madras and have supported start-ups here since 2016-17. We are now looking to accelerate that engagement,” said Ramakrishnan.

Under the proposed arrangement, start-ups incubated at IIT Madras will be able to access the company’s engineering software within the incubation premises.

Those operating outside the incubation ecosystem can apply through Dassault Systemes’ Startup Entrepreneur Programme, he said. Ramakrishnan said qualified start-ups could receive software support which could be worth anywhere between $20,000 and $200,000 annually. The first year, it is given free followed by payment of 70% of the commercial licence cost in the second year and 50% in the third year. Full commercial pricing would apply from the fourth year, said Jain.