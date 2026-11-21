MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued statutory notice to three IAS officers in the contempt petition relating to the alleged scam in procurement of books for public libraries in the state.

The officers are B Chandramohan, the then principal secretary of school education department and chairperson of high-level committee who oversaw book procurement process, S Jayanthi, the former director of public libraries and member secretary of the high-level committee, and M Aarthi, committee member, and the then managing director of TN Textbook Corporation.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi called upon the officers to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for non-compliance with the court’s order dated June 19, 2024, which contained a series of directions to ensure transparency in procurement of books.

The court, in a previous hearing, had observed that if the 2024 order had been implemented properly, the scam would not have taken place.

On Friday, the judges orally advised law officers ‘not to soil their hands’ by representing Jayanthi. They also directed the authorities to produce all relevant files pertaining to the impugned procurement and adjourned the matter by a month.

Coming to know that a petition has been filed in connection with the scam before a single judge in the Principal Seat, the bench requested the judge to monitor the DVAC’s investigation in the scam.

Earlier, the Additional Advocate General PV Balasubramaniam stated that the suggestions of experts recommended by the court would be considered by the government and a revised comprehensive policy for book procurement, plugging all loopholes, would be finalised within two months.