COIMBATORE: Acting on a TNIE report highlighting slow progress of the Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) project, the state highways department stepped up construction by deploying an additional of 50 workers and closing the TIDEL Park-Vilankurichi Road to traffic to expedite the work.

TNIE published a report on November 18 titled, 'Just 45% complete, Thanneerpandal rail bridge work crawls on slow lane', highlighting that the ROB project achieved only 45% progress despite 15 months since construction resumed. With the project facing the prospect of missing its stipulated deadline, residents and motorists had raised concerns over the sluggish pace of execution.

Following the report, the highways department has also served a notice on the contractor over the delay.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said the road was closed for motorists' safety and to speed up construction.

"Motorists travelling from Avinashi Road near Coimbatore Medical College can still use the road to reach TIDEL Park. However, they cannot proceed further towards the Vilankurichi-Thanneerpandal junction. They will have to take the CODISSIA Road, reach the S-bend junction and then proceed towards Vilankurichi and Sathy Road," the official said.

The additional workforce has been divided into teams, with each assigned specific construction activities to ensure execution of different components.

"We are planning to compensate for the delay and complete the project within the deadline. The service road works from TIDEL Park towards Hope College junction on Avinashi Road will also be taken up. However, work on the service road on the other side can begin only after the court delivers its verdict in the pending case," the official added.