CHENNAI: Opposition leaders on Friday sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government over reports that 15 employees of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, had either resigned or been removed amid allegations that confidential information about investors were leaked to other states, particularly AP.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran questioned the government over the controversy. Meanwhile, former DMK minister TRB Rajaa criticised the agency’s clarification on Friday, saying it had denied mass resignations when the main controversy was about alleged mass dismissals.

In a statement on X, Palaniswami said most of the employees had been appointed during the AIADMK regime and had helped bring investments worth several thousand crores to TN. He claimed that most of them had resigned in June after the change of government and were issued relieving letters on June 29, 2026. He accused the present government of trying to discredit them for taking up jobs in other states.

Palaniswami also blamed the government’s approach and Industries Minister S Keerthana for the alleged shift of investments from TN to AP. He demanded that the CM and the minister should hold a press meet to explain the issue.

Anbumani said reports that 15 employees had leaked confidential data were serious. Seeking clarification on whether they had been dismissed or had resigned due to poor working conditions, he questioned why no legal action was taken if information had been leaked.

Dhinakaran sought details of the action taken against those responsible for the alleged leak, if any. He also asked the government to disclose details of the investments secured since they assumed office.