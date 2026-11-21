CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Branch of the Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association (IPGA) requested the government to create posts for clinical pharmacists in government hospitals so that the candidates who completed Pharm D course will get the opportunity to work in the state besides ensuring safe medicine practice.

IPGA president P Arivazhagan addressed reporters at the National Pharmacy Week 2026 celebration event organised by the association along with the College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College, on Friday.

With only a few corporate hospitals having clinical pharmacists posts, he said many students who complete Doctor of Pharmacy courses were left without job opportunities.

The government should create the posts, at least in multi speciality hospitals, as this will also ensure handling medications properly to prevent side effects, Arivazhagan said.

The IPGA members also placed their request to create clinical pharmacist posts to D Elangovan, MLA, Manamadurai constituency who was the chief guest at the event.

The celebration was organised under the theme ‘Health India: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)’, highlighting the vital role of pharmacists in promoting the rational use of medicines, ensuring patient safety, maintaining pharmaceutical quality and strengthening public healthcare.