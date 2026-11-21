CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday alleged that the raid on former minister P Moorthy was politically motivated and aimed at diverting public and media attention from major drug seizures in Tamil Nadu by central agencies.

In a statement, Stalin accused the TVK government of targeting former DMK ministers whenever its alleged failures in maintaining law and order, controlling criminal activities involving party members and addressing misconduct by MLAs came under scrutiny.

“Whenever the law and order failures of the incompetent TVK government, criminal activities of its members and the misconduct of its MLAs come to light, raids on former DMK ministers have become routine,” Stalin said.

The police on Friday searched the residence of former DMK minister P Moorthy in Madurai in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying.

The DMK leader alleged that the raids are being used as a diversionary tactic at a time when some of the country’s biggest drug trafficking seizures are being made in Tamil Nadu by central government agencies.

The former chief minister was alluding to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s seizure of 70 kg of heroin worth Rs 140 crore from a vehicle in Madhavaram here on Thursday.

Stalin also accused the Vijay-led government of pursuing false cases against the DMK for political reasons, asserting that the party would fight them legally in court.

“The people of Tamil Nadu will no longer accept Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay misleading them by repeatedly invoking the DMK,” Stalin said.