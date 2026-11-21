CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that mere registration of a marriage between a Hindu and a Christian cannot legally validate such marriage.

The order was pronounced by a division bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and S Raveekumar while allowing an appeal filed by the husband, a Christian, seeking to set aside the judgment and decree of a family court in Chennai which rejected his plea for dissolving the marriage with a Hindu girl.

“A conjoint reading of sections 5 and 8 of Hindu Marriage Act makes it clear that a marriage between a Hindu and a person professing a different religion cannot be solemnised and validated by mere registration under the Act,” the bench said in the recent order.

It pointed out a marriage between a Hindu and a Christian can be registered either under the Indian Christian Marriage Act or the Special Marriage Act.

“In the present case, the marriage was admittedly not solemnised or registered under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act by following the procedure contemplated therein. However, on suppression of material facts, the marriage has been registered under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, which is unsustainable. Such registration will not grant legal recognition to the marriage,” it said.