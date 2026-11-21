ERODE: Accepting farmers' request, officials released water from the Lower Bhavani Dam for the Kalingarayan irrigation system on Friday. Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) farmers have expressed dissatisfaction with the government's action; in particular, farmers at the tail end have strongly opposed it.

Due to recent rains in Nilgiris district and catchment areas, the water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam has risen to 79 feet (105 feet). On Friday, the storage level was 15.20 tmc (32.8 tmc). Earlier, as the water level in the dam began to rise, farmers under the Kalingarayan irrigation system requested that water be released for irrigation purposes. At the same time, a section of farmers in the LBP also staged various protests, demanding the release of water. In this environment, on Friday, water was released from the dam for the Kalingarayan irrigation.

"The government has ordered the release of water to Kalingarayan not exceeding 5,832 million cusecs for 135 days until April 3, 2027. Through this, 15,743 acres of agricultural land in the Erode, Modakkurichi, and Kodumudi taluks of Erode district will receive irrigation facilities. On Friday, 200 cusecs of water was released from the dam for Kalingarayan," a WRD official said.

M Sadasivam, a tail-end farmer of LBP, said, "According to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal verdict, the authorities should give priority to LBP irrigation in the Lower Bhavani Dam water allocation. But they do not take the LBP farmers' demands into account. Usually, water should be released for the first zone of LBP by August 15. However, water was not released this year due to scarcity. Life water was provided to the first zone for only about 15 days. Due to a lack of sufficient water, severe drought prevails in the tail-end areas."