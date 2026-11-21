CHENNAI: The School Education Department has issued comprehensive guidelines for conducting transparent general transfer counselling for over 13,800 non-teaching staff exclusively through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal for the 2026-27 academic year.

A GO issued by School Education Secretary J Innocent Divya was circulated to chief educational officers on Friday.

Under the new norms, regular general transfers will strictly take place during the annual transfer window between July 1 and August 31. Employees who have completed three years of service in an office as of June 30 will face compulsory transfer to prevent stagnation, while staff seeking voluntary request transfers must have completed at least one year at their current station and can register up to three location preferences.

However, Group D employees, drivers, lab assistants, 100% visually impaired staff and personnel within one year of retirement are exempted from compulsory transfers.

Priority in counselling will be given to persons with benchmark disabilities (40% or above), parents of differently abled or mentally ill children, staff undergoing dialysis, heart surgery or cancer treatment, spouses of serving defence personnel, widows, single women above 40 and couples employed over 30 km apart.

The order also mandates that all staff promotions be completed annually by August 31.