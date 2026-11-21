CHENNAI: To reduce the state’s direct debt burden and keep its borrowings within the permitted limit of 3% of the GSDP, the TN government has decided to transfer paddy procurement operations from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to a separate agency under the cooperation department.
The move will also shift the loans raised for paddy procurement, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore annually, from the TNCSC to the cooperative sector. Cooperative societies and federations are member-owned institutions, and their liabilities are generally separate from the state’s direct debt.
As of March 31 this year, the TNCSC’s outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 27,181 crore, largely comprising loans raised to implement the special PDS, under which tur dal and cooking oil are supplied at subsidised rates, and to finance paddy procurement.
The union government’s reimbursement of paddy procurement costs is often partial and delayed by 15 to 18 months, forcing the TNCSC to depend on borrowings to make payments to farmers within 15 days of procurement, while also covering transportation and hulling expenses. Further accumulation of debt for TNCSC could not only constrain the corporation’s borrowing capacity but also add to the state’s overall debt burden.
Against this backdrop, recently the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), under the department of cooperation, submitted a loan application seeking Rs 10,000 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) – an agency under the union government – to finance paddy procurement operations. The application is expected to be approved soon. The move is expected to shift paddy procurement liabilities from the state’s accounts to the cooperative sector, helping it stay within the 3% of GSDP borrowing limit.
According to the revised budget estimates, net borrowing limit for 2026-27 is fixed at Rs 1.21 lakh crore and the projected GSDP is Rs 40.67 lakh crore.
P Amudha, secretary, food and cooperation department, told TNIE that the TNCSC’s operational capacity had been stretched to the limit.
“We are exploring the possibility of involving cooperative institutions, particularly Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS), in paddy procurement. A study is to be conducted in Ramanathapuram district to assess its feasibility,” she said. She acknowledged that the move would also help reduce the debt burden reflected in the state’s accounts.
“We are examining the modalities for adopting a similar cooperative paddy procurement model in TN, as seen in several northern states, Telangana, and other regions, and a final decision is yet to be taken,” she said.
S R Venkatesan, former joint registrar of the cooperation department, said TANFED, set up to procure and distribute fertilisers via PACCS, lacks the financial capacity for such a large loan.
“Even if the government provides a guarantee for the borrowings, the agency lacks the manpower to handle a massive operation such as paddy procurement. It remains to be seen how the government plans to implement this transition,” he said.