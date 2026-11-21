CHENNAI: To reduce the state’s direct debt burden and keep its borrowings within the permitted limit of 3% of the GSDP, the TN government has decided to transfer paddy procurement operations from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to a separate agency under the cooperation department.

The move will also shift the loans raised for paddy procurement, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore annually, from the TNCSC to the cooperative sector. Cooperative societies and federations are member-owned institutions, and their liabilities are generally separate from the state’s direct debt.

As of March 31 this year, the TNCSC’s outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 27,181 crore, largely comprising loans raised to implement the special PDS, under which tur dal and cooking oil are supplied at subsidised rates, and to finance paddy procurement.

The union government’s reimbursement of paddy procurement costs is often partial and delayed by 15 to 18 months, forcing the TNCSC to depend on borrowings to make payments to farmers within 15 days of procurement, while also covering transportation and hulling expenses. Further accumulation of debt for TNCSC could not only constrain the corporation’s borrowing capacity but also add to the state’s overall debt burden.

Against this backdrop, recently the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), under the department of cooperation, submitted a loan application seeking Rs 10,000 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) – an agency under the union government – to finance paddy procurement operations. The application is expected to be approved soon. The move is expected to shift paddy procurement liabilities from the state’s accounts to the cooperative sector, helping it stay within the 3% of GSDP borrowing limit.