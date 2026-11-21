CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Weavers Associations Federation has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to extend the deadline for producing free dhotis and sarees for Pongal festival and ensure that the entire order is given to handlooms, pedal looms and powerlooms instead of automatic looms.

In a representation submitted through the CM’s Cell, the federation said the December 15 deadline fixed by the government was not sufficient to complete production of the new designs, and sought an extension until the end of January or the second week of February.

The government had ordered the production of 1.77 crore sarees with gold and silver-coloured copper zari and 1.77 crore bleached dhotis under the scheme. The production of dhotis began in September and sarees in October after the completion of yarn procurement.

The federation said more than 15,000 powerlooms were involved in the production and at least six months were needed to complete the entire order. With the present deadline, only 60% to 70% of the order could be completed before Pongal.

It pointed out that the scheme had provided employment at over 15,000 powerlooms for over six months last year. Extending the deadline would help weavers continue working. It also referred to an additional GO dated November 2 for producing another 10 lakh dhotis and sarees and expressed concern over reports that automatic looms might be used for production.