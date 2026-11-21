CHENNAI: Consumers planning to install rooftop solar power systems at home are likely to save around Rs 3,000, as the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to propose waiving several charges, including the application fees and electricity connection charges, to bring down the initial costs and encourage more households to switch to solar energy.

TNPDCL has sought approval from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) to waive the application fee, the cost of bi-directional meters and electricity connection charges, TNPDCL officials told TNIE.

The proposed exemption will also cover charges for converting existing single-phase connections into three-phase connections and for enhancing the sanctioned load up to 10 kW, the officials said.

Power utility plans to implement the exemptions once it receives approval from TNERC.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, subsidies are provided to households for installing rooftop solar power plants. In addition to the union government subsidy, the Tamil Nadu government launched an additional subsidy scheme last month. Under this initiative, households installing a 3 kW rooftop solar power system will receive a total subsidy of Rs 1 lakh.”

The utility has set a target of covering one lakh households by March, and around 35,000 consumers have applied so far, the officials added.

Recently, Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, in a post on X, said only around 87,000 households in TN had installed rooftop solar systems as of April 2026.

To encourage more households to adopt solar energy, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced an additional subsidy. TNPDCL has also developed an integrated online portal to simplify the application process.