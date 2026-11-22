PUDUCHERRY: A 22-year-old youth died of dengue at Jipmer on Friday, marking the first dengue-related death in Puducherry this year, even as the union territory has reported around 1,300 cases so far.

The deceased, Mohammed Irfan (22), of Anita Nagar in Mudaliarpet, was initially admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) with fever. After four days of treatment, he was shifted to Jipmer, where he died despite medical intervention.

Dengue cases have increased in the union territory compared to last year, when the number remained below 1,000.

Dr M Murugan, deputy director (Vector Borne Disease Control), said the Union Health Ministry had alerted all states about the possibility of an increase in dengue cases due to the El Niño effect.

He said coordinated efforts by various departments had helped keep the spread relatively under control. However, he stressed that sustained efforts to identify and eliminate mosquito-breeding sources were essential to contain the disease.