KRISHNAGIRI: As many as 334 cases related to banned tobacco were registered in the six months (May to October) after the TVK government came to power in state. The figure is a tad higher than the 317 cases booked during the same period last year, when the DMK was in power.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnagiri SP GS Anitha to TNIE that various special drives have been conducted in the past six months and vehicle checks intensified at the inter- state border at Hosur. "As a result, Rs 58.53 lakh banned tobacco products were seized and 334 cases booked. Thirty-nine two-wheelers and four-wheelers were seized. From May to October last year, Rs 52.71 lakh worth banned tobacco products and 45 vehicles were seized."

She further added in ganja, cocaine and methampthetamine related cases, Rs 7.56 crore worth drugs, including Rs 6 crore worth methampthetamine, were se3ized. "As many as 144 people were arrested and Goondas Act slapped against four. For the same period on last year, Rs 19 lakh worth ganja was seized and 129 people arrested, among them one was detained under Goondas Act," she said.

Also in a case related to sand smuggling, 404 people were arrested, 1018 units of sand and 269 vehicles seized this year.

The SP said to curtail smuggling of sand and banned tobacco productsvia Krishnagiri district, 21 temporary check posts in addition to the nine permanent police check-posts have been installed at the inter-state border near Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

"This year, more tobacco-related cases were found at Zuzuvadi inter-state police check post," she added.