CUDDALORE: Central and state medical teams conducted an inspection in villages of Cuddalore district where bird flu (avian influenza) was confirmed on Saturday. They reviewed the disease-prevention measures implemented at poultry farms and the arrangements for monitoring the health of local residents.

Over the past few weeks, several poultry farms in different parts of Cuddalore reported successive deaths of chickens. Samples collected from the dead birds were sent for testing, which confirmed avian influenza. Subsequently, over 35,000 chickens died in the affected areas, while over 20,000 others were culled as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the infection. Following this, the animal husbandry and health departments have been implementing various preventive measures in the affected villages.

In this connection, a central and state medical team led by Dr Nidhi Saini, joint director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, visited Kattiyankuppam village under Krishnankuppam panchayat on Saturday to assess the bird flu situation. The team included Dr Vinitha S, consultant at the NCDC, Dr R Manju, pulmonologist at Jipmer, Puducherry; and Dr Raghavan VS, state veterinary medical consultant.

The team first inspected poultry farms where bird flu had been confirmed and examined the circumstances surrounding the deaths of chickens and the measures taken to contain the infection. They also enquired about disinfection and biosecurity measures at the farms, cleaning operations carried out after the culling of chickens and safety arrangements at the burial sites where dead birds were disposed of.