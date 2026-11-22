VILLUPURAM: Forty-one days, and counting. No lead. The seven-year-old girl, who was sleeping in her house, just vanished.

The police personnel are leaving no stone unturned, and have even performed a yagna at Sathyamangalam station near Gingee for the safe return of Hemalatha who went missing on October 12. Sources said the ritual, held on Friday, was performed by Inspector Suresh Babu along with his wife. And, in attendance were all the personnel attached to the station.

A video of the event went viral, drawing criticism from the public. However, Villupuram range Deputy Inspector General of Police A Arularasu and Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Madhivanan were unavailable for comment on the incident.

The case, initially investigated by the local police, was later transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

CB-CID personnel have been camping in the village for the past 30 days and investigating the case from various angles, but to no avail.

Two days ago, a CB-CID team questioned the girl’s father, Vadivelu, for five hours at its office in Villupuram, while another team questioned her mother, Bhavani, grandmother Shanthi and a woman residing opposite their house.

The police also questioned a relative of a woman living in the neighbouring house. She had allegedly said she heard the girl’s voice. The relative, who works in Bengaluru, was allegedly in Alampoondi on the girl’s birthday.

The person was summoned to the CB-CID office in Villupuram on Friday and questioned. More than 10 people are currently being questioned in connection with the case. They are being summoned in batches of two for interrogation.

According to sources, two more people were summoned to the CB-CID office on Saturday for questioning. The search for the girl has also been extended to Nadupattu village near Alampoondi.